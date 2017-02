Nozzy wrote: 1. Hampshire

2. Clare

3. Tonga

4. Brown

5. Dawson

6. Ridyard

7. Drinkwater

8. Hock

9. Higham

10. Weston

11. Paterson

12. Stewart

13. Hansen



Subs:

Pelissier

Hopkins

Green

Acton



Can't believe people are leaving out Higham. He was Championship Player of the Year last season and it must have been the easiest decision ever. He was head and shoulders above anyone else in the division, including our own players!

Not far off agreeing, but you say how can folk leave out Higham?Which I would agree , Higham every time for me, but to leave out Ben Crooks is madness , this guy will be a SL star hopefully it will be this season, I would include Weston if he is fit , and have Danny Tickle and Vea ,over Jamie Acton every day of the week.