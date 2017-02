The game is less than a week away, what would be your starting line up? My team would be:



1. Hampshire

2. Clare

3. Crooks

4. Brown

5. Dawson

6. Reynolds

7. Drinkwater

8. Maria

9. Hood

10. Weston

11. Patterson

12. Stewart

13. Hansen



14. Pellisier

15. Green

16. Hopkins

17. Vea



Out:



Ridyard

Acton

Foster

Higham

Hock

Thomson

Tonga

Tickle

Burr



Injured:



McNally

Higson