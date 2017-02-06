caslad75 wrote:

I would have thought he'd be clapping his hands. A mediocre coach that is living in the Southern Hemisphere earning good money and enjoying life. Whats wrong with that? Even though I say he is a mediocre coach, I still think he should be involved in the England set up as I think some of his 'off the pitch' ideas were very good and he put some good structures in place. I believe thats where his skills lie, not direct coaching of the team. The Knights set up was a great idea to bring fringe/future talents into the international set up and let them feel what it's like. Why did we get rid of the Knights set up?