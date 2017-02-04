WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:02 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3956
Location: Carcassonne, France
Some of you may know that Steven McNamara has left his position as assistant coach at the Sydney Roosters to become assistant coach at the New Zealand Warriors. But in so doing he is now a deputy to Stephen Kearney, who coached the New Zealand national team for seven years against McNamara's England team. McNamara is also on an equal footing with former Warriors coach Andrew McFadden and former New Zealand star Stacey Jones, who are also assistant coaches at the Warriors. This move comes after McNamara lost his England coaching position to Brisbane coach and former Australia coach Wayne Bennett.

It seems to me that McNamara must feel that he is on a downward slide in his career, with his former equals now superior to him in status. He is on a lower salary now. He must feel humiliated.

Do you agree?
Re: Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:54 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 633
No, he should of stayed in the England job, with Bennett as an advisor/director of rugby/manager call it what you will, as happend with Kearney and Bennett when NZ won the World Cup.

Re: Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:58 am
Harry Stottle Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am
Posts: 8
Do I agree, defiantly not.

I consider that he was very very fortunate in being elevated to the England job in the first place, his coaching record at the the time was not something that stood him in a position that said he was the right guy for the job, nor did his time as the national coach warrant him staying in that employment, he seemed to me that he was a better organiser of schedules other than on field matters, perhaps he has settled at the level that his skills justify him.

Re: Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:18 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5960
I'm just glad he's no longer coaching England.

Re: Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:38 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25438
Location: Poodle Power!
Willzay wrote:
I'm just glad he's no longer coaching England.


Really, you think what went before and after was better :shock:

Compared to what we got last year the McNamara era looked like a golden age.
Re: Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 4:48 pm
Harry Stottle Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am
Posts: 8
vastman wrote:
Really, you think what went before and after was better :shock:

Compared to what we got last year the McNamara era looked like a golden age.


He deprived us of good possibilities with stupid selections, remember 2013 in Feb he said "I will pick players in form" in March he said my half backs will be Chase and Sinfield and I am sticking to that no matter what, that was some 8 Months before the tournament started.

Re: Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:14 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3467
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
SM won't give a flying fig what you think Ioannes, he's got a job and a decent gig at that and not in the slightest bothered that he's not having to make Thursday/Friday night trips to slum towns of the North in the bitter winter.
As for his effect on the national side, as above, he had chances and furked it up. We could have being real contenders but as it was we massively underperformed and with the wrong players in positions and wrong players in the 17 he's taken us back massively.
That team really did have a shout at glory and he blew it because of his lack of management, coaching ability and understanding of what was required.

Re: Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:08 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8930
Location: wakefield
You are asking if someone should feel humiliated because of his job and the fact that YOU perceive it to be less than he should have.

What an booty you are. Welcome to 2017.
State of Mind is all about people like you and the issues you cause Jean.
Re: Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:24 pm
Madderzahatter Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1024
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
He was lucky to get the gig in the first place - he had no track record that warranted giving him the England job. Then there was the Gaz Hock debacle which he handled badly imo. We needed a coach that can take us to the next level, unfortunately he isn't the guy.
Re: Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:43 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 278
Location: derbyshire
I would have thought he'd be clapping his hands. A mediocre coach that is living in the Southern Hemisphere earning good money and enjoying life. Whats wrong with that? Even though I say he is a mediocre coach, I still think he should be involved in the England set up as I think some of his 'off the pitch' ideas were very good and he put some good structures in place. I believe thats where his skills lie, not direct coaching of the team. The Knights set up was a great idea to bring fringe/future talents into the international set up and let them feel what it's like. Why did we get rid of the Knights set up?

