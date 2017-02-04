WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:02 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3950
Location: Carcassonne, France
Some of you may know that Steven McNamara has left his position as assistant coach at the Sydney Roosters to become assistant coach at the New Zealand Warriors. But in so doing he is now a deputy to Stephen Kearney, who coached the New Zealand national team for seven years against McNamara's England team. McNamara is also on an equal footing with former Warriors coach Andrew McFadden and former New Zealand star Stacey Jones, who are also assistant coaches at the Warriors. This move comes after McNamara lost his England coaching position to Brisbane coach and former Australia coach Wayne Bennett.

It seems to me that McNamara must feel that he is on a downward slide in his career, with his former equals now superior to him in status. He is on a lower salary now. He must feel humiliated.

Do you agree?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:54 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 629
No, he should of stayed in the England job, with Bennett as an advisor/director of rugby/manager call it what you will, as happend with Kearney and Bennett when NZ won the World Cup.

Re: Should Steven McNamara feel humiliated?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:58 am
Harry Stottle Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am
Posts: 3
Do I agree, defiantly not.

I consider that he was very very fortunate in being elevated to the England job in the first place, his coaching record at the the time was not something that stood him in a position that said he was the right guy for the job, nor did his time as the national coach warrant him staying in that employment, he seemed to me that he was a better organiser of schedules other than on field matters, perhaps he has settled at the level that his skills justify him.

