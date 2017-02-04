Some of you may know that Steven McNamara has left his position as assistant coach at the Sydney Roosters to become assistant coach at the New Zealand Warriors. But in so doing he is now a deputy to Stephen Kearney, who coached the New Zealand national team for seven years against McNamara's England team. McNamara is also on an equal footing with former Warriors coach Andrew McFadden and former New Zealand star Stacey Jones, who are also assistant coaches at the Warriors. This move comes after McNamara lost his England coaching position to Brisbane coach and former Australia coach Wayne Bennett.



It seems to me that McNamara must feel that he is on a downward slide in his career, with his former equals now superior to him in status. He is on a lower salary now. He must feel humiliated.



Do you agree?