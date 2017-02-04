Sad news that Hull FC legend and RL Hall of Fame has passed away at the age of 90.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38859893
Won the 1956 championship with a penalty goal kick two minutes from time against Halifax at Maine road.
FC stats 263 games, 23 tries, 631 goals.
RIP and condolances to family, he will be a legend in the city long after we have all gone.
