I see Fifita is playing for Dewsbury this weekend. It really is a crap system
Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:13 am
thepimp007 wrote:
Surely can't be Minchella sure he started at scrum half in one of the friendlies of im right Roger? I'd hazard its Burr he's on the squad list on sheff website. Tell you what that side is stronger than last year witht he exception of QLT
Yes it's Burr, we were thinking he would be a good back rower for us this season and he's playing prop for a rival team. It's a funny old game
Elliot played scrum half in the friendly games but he's back at loose forward tomorrow, now they have signed a proper scrum half this week
Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:20 am
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
I see Fifita is playing for Dewsbury this weekend. It really is a crap system
Not just him, Max Jowitt, Keegan Hirst and Caton-Brown
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:03 pm
roger daly wrote:
Elliot played scrum half in the friendly games but he's back at loose forward tomorrow, now they have signed a proper scrum half this week
... I must have missed that - who did they sign?
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:23 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
Not just him, Max Jowitt, Keegan Hirst and Caton-Brown
Not good.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:43 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
Not just him, Max Jowitt, Keegan Hirst and Caton-Brown
Featherstone have named Jordan Baldwinson, Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Walters and Ash Handley in their 19 man squad
I don't understand why clubs need to be using DR for the first game of the season. Surely they have all of their squad fit and ready to go?
Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:15 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
Featherstone have named Jordan Baldwinson, Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Walters and Ash Handley in their 19 man squad
I don't understand why clubs need to be using DR for the first game of the season. Surely they have all of their squad fit and ready to go?
Simple really, they need to keep/get them match fit.
For teams who don't have games this weekend why wouldn't you send them to your DR club and keep them match fit?
Not sure why this whole DR argument has cropped up again, it's been in place for years and nothing has changed?
Sun Feb 05, 2017 12:05 am
Sun Feb 05, 2017 12:49 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
Featherstone have named Jordan Baldwinson, Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Walters and Ash Handley in their 19 man squad
I don't understand why clubs need to be using DR for the first game of the season. Surely they have all of their squad fit and ready to go?
It's almost a shame we're not playing Fev in the next month. They could have 4 Rhinos on Dual Reg, we could have 4 on loan. It would be like a Leeds Trial game.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:22 am
HamsterChops wrote:
It's almost a shame we're not playing Fev in the next month. They could have 4 Rhinos on Dual Reg, we could have 4 on loan. It would be like a Leeds Trial game.
I would guess that's why they are on a months loan so leeds can factor stuff like that in to there plan's. I can't see leeds letting them play againest each other. I maybe wrong though.
