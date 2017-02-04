WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Quiz Question

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:55 am
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1347
Location: Mirfield
I see Fifita is playing for Dewsbury this weekend. It really is a crap system

Re: Quiz Question

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:13 am
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2796
thepimp007 wrote:
Surely can't be Minchella sure he started at scrum half in one of the friendlies of im right Roger? I'd hazard its Burr he's on the squad list on sheff website. Tell you what that side is stronger than last year witht he exception of QLT




Yes it's Burr, we were thinking he would be a good back rower for us this season and he's playing prop for a rival team. It's a funny old game

Elliot played scrum half in the friendly games but he's back at loose forward tomorrow, now they have signed a proper scrum half this week

Re: Quiz Question

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:20 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 855
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
I see Fifita is playing for Dewsbury this weekend. It really is a crap system


Not just him, Max Jowitt, Keegan Hirst and Caton-Brown

Re: Quiz Question

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:03 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2939
Location: Bradford
roger daly wrote:
Elliot played scrum half in the friendly games but he's back at loose forward tomorrow, now they have signed a proper scrum half this week


... I must have missed that - who did they sign? :roll:

Re: Quiz Question

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:23 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 819
Location: Waiting
thepimp007 wrote:
Not just him, Max Jowitt, Keegan Hirst and Caton-Brown

Not good.

Re: Quiz Question

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:43 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2939
Location: Bradford
thepimp007 wrote:
Not just him, Max Jowitt, Keegan Hirst and Caton-Brown


Featherstone have named Jordan Baldwinson, Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Walters and Ash Handley in their 19 man squad

I don't understand why clubs need to be using DR for the first game of the season. Surely they have all of their squad fit and ready to go?

Re: Quiz Question

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:15 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4066
Location: Bradford
paulwalker71 wrote:
Featherstone have named Jordan Baldwinson, Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Walters and Ash Handley in their 19 man squad

I don't understand why clubs need to be using DR for the first game of the season. Surely they have all of their squad fit and ready to go?


Simple really, they need to keep/get them match fit.
For teams who don't have games this weekend why wouldn't you send them to your DR club and keep them match fit?

Not sure why this whole DR argument has cropped up again, it's been in place for years and nothing has changed?

Re: Quiz Question

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 12:05 am
Molsk111

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 22
Mark Mexico

Re: Quiz Question

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 12:49 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2040
Location: No longer Bradford
paulwalker71 wrote:
Featherstone have named Jordan Baldwinson, Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Walters and Ash Handley in their 19 man squad

I don't understand why clubs need to be using DR for the first game of the season. Surely they have all of their squad fit and ready to go?


It's almost a shame we're not playing Fev in the next month. They could have 4 Rhinos on Dual Reg, we could have 4 on loan. It would be like a Leeds Trial game.
