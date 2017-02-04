paulwalker71 wrote: Featherstone have named Jordan Baldwinson, Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Walters and Ash Handley in their 19 man squad



I don't understand why clubs need to be using DR for the first game of the season. Surely they have all of their squad fit and ready to go?

Simple really, they need to keep/get them match fit.For teams who don't have games this weekend why wouldn't you send them to your DR club and keep them match fit?Not sure why this whole DR argument has cropped up again, it's been in place for years and nothing has changed?