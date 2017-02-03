I have just finished writing my sixth novel. It is set between 2006 and 2008 and will follow on from One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn and Two Seasons, all of which are written against a strong Rugby League background.



On Saturday February 11th from 10.30 onwards I will be in Waterstones signing copies of One Autumn and Two Seasons. I do not have a title for the next novel yet so any suggestions will be welcome. Chapter One does though. I have called it "She's a Jehovah's Widnes" while a later chapter is set in the George Hotel and is called "Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs".