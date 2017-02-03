Southern Reiver

Is it two Yorkshire teams above us I wonder in his view?



Actually the prediction doesn't really matter, first, second, third or even lower. On one level we ought to be nothing less than within the top two in the league however, a number of teams have strengthened well and have access to quality players. Our supposed elevated position will mean we are a target for nearly every team. Achieving a lofty height will only happen if the squad actually deliver it rather than just expect it to happen. So they need to turn up as a team every week as the other teams will.

SR Who has strengthened enough to challenge London and HKR



Fax are broke. Prior to Mammone they had brought one player in

Bulls are -12 no pre seasons no players

Batley have lost Kear and have an inexperienced coach also lost there main go forward prop and captain

Fev have duel reg with Leeds who have just released 3 player with SL experience to Bulls

Toulouse are unknown but may suffer away blues like Catalans Mac out! STEVEL

The reason we all follow this or any other sport is the unpredictability ....The fun comes when we prove the bookies wrong ....First place for us this year....HKR to have Championship blues after relegation..and isnt it good to feel that the club is on the rise after so many grey days....Well done Hendo..

The reality over the course of a season is probably nobody. However the gap at the end of the season was only 3pts from Batley and 4pts from Featherstone, it doesn't take much to slip up. I'd just caution against an assumption of superiority as it has a tendency to bite you on the bum.



Win next week and I think we could top the league. It would give us a great lift and knock back Hull KR.Whatever, we will get a good appreciation of where we are.

We want to finish at least second in the Championship, then we can go hunting the weak Super League teams with the aim of taking their place.



Everyone else had it down as KR then us predominantly with fev as 3rd. Wonder if the season opener game today with the French tonking Batley. I think if we can avoid the serious injuries to the key players our target being at least 2nd if not top brian2 Free-scoring winger



Champions would be great, 2nd minimum target to get extra home game, 3/4 would be OK if a tad disappointing.



Few seem stronger and we play them 3 times, Toulouse will be a threat, yesterspday may have told a story although Batley without Kear may struggle.... mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member



Would not surprise me if toulouse are 3 or 4 place the other spot you have to think it's got to be fev or fax but hey you never know what might happen.

