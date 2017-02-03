WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Predictions

 
Post a reply

Predictions

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:23 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3674
Interesting Martin Sadler has predicted 3rd position for us, everyone else has it us 2nd after KR

Re: Predictions

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:48 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 1959
Location: North London
Who's he got for 2nd? Fev?

Re: Predictions

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:07 pm
Southern Reiver User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1306
Location: South of the Thames
Is it two Yorkshire teams above us I wonder in his view?

Actually the prediction doesn't really matter, first, second, third or even lower. On one level we ought to be nothing less than within the top two in the league however, a number of teams have strengthened well and have access to quality players. Our supposed elevated position will mean we are a target for nearly every team. Achieving a lofty height will only happen if the squad actually deliver it rather than just expect it to happen. So they need to turn up as a team every week as the other teams will.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill

Re: Predictions

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:24 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5068
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
SR Who has strengthened enough to challenge London and HKR

Fax are broke. Prior to Mammone they had brought one player in
Bulls are -12 no pre seasons no players
Batley have lost Kear and have an inexperienced coach also lost there main go forward prop and captain
Fev have duel reg with Leeds who have just released 3 player with SL experience to Bulls
Toulouse are unknown but may suffer away blues like Catalans
Mac out!

Re: Predictions

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:26 am
STEVEL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:50 pm
Posts: 1334
Location: HANWORTH
The reason we all follow this or any other sport is the unpredictability ....The fun comes when we prove the bookies wrong ....First place for us this year....HKR to have Championship blues after relegation..and isnt it good to feel that the club is on the rise after so many grey days....Well done Hendo..
You can take the boy out of the Bush...But you can,t take the Bush out of the boy!!!

Re: Predictions

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:07 am
Southern Reiver User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1306
Location: South of the Thames
wire-quin wrote:
SR Who has strengthened enough to challenge London and HKR

Fax are broke. Prior to Mammone they had brought one player in
Bulls are -12 no pre seasons no players
Batley have lost Kear and have an inexperienced coach also lost there main go forward prop and captain
Fev have duel reg with Leeds who have just released 3 player with SL experience to Bulls
Toulouse are unknown but may suffer away blues like Catalans


The reality over the course of a season is probably nobody. However the gap at the end of the season was only 3pts from Batley and 4pts from Featherstone, it doesn't take much to slip up. I'd just caution against an assumption of superiority as it has a tendency to bite you on the bum.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill

Re: Predictions

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:20 am
Bostwick Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 878
Win next week and I think we could top the league. It would give us a great lift and knock back Hull KR.Whatever, we will get a good appreciation of where we are.
We want to finish at least second in the Championship, then we can go hunting the weak Super League teams with the aim of taking their place.

Re: Predictions

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:20 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3674
Everyone else had it down as KR then us predominantly with fev as 3rd. Wonder if the season opener game today with the French tonking Batley. I think if we can avoid the serious injuries to the key players our target being at least 2nd if not top

Re: Predictions

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:16 am
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1521
Champions would be great, 2nd minimum target to get extra home game, 3/4 would be OK if a tad disappointing.

Few seem stronger and we play them 3 times, Toulouse will be a threat, yesterspday may have told a story although Batley without Kear may struggle....

Re: Predictions

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:58 am
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3674
Would not surprise me if toulouse are 3 or 4 place the other spot you have to think it's got to be fev or fax but hey you never know what might happen.
I just hope we can make Trailfinders a ground that teams don't want to come to, and not assume any game is going to be easy.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: mickyb1234 and 52 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,8051,45175,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  