As we know stats tell you everything...but let's look at it shall we.

Minichello who hardly got subbed all season made 91 tackle busts to Pritchards 34, even jordan Thompson made almost as many TB and yet made 500+tackles in about the same game time Pritchard had.

Minichello 485, Ellis 577 tackles, Pritchard 335, so about 40% fewer.

Pritchard often came on after 20 25 minutes, sometimes even with less on the clock.

for the amount of time he was on the pitch he put an awful lot of pressure on the other forwards at times and first half of the season he was nowhere near fit.

But to the clean breaks, yeah, when you're coming on after 20-25minutes you're bound to be able to make more clean breaks and make more metres right. I mean, that was his sole purpose pretty much as an impact off the bench player and yet far too often that wasn't the case.

How many games would you say he had a big impact, half a dozen, maybe, some impact no doubt but for the 'top' player at the club his return was way way below par as a whole.

IMHO I think we are better off without him, we have enough big props, we can have more mobile forwards such as a Thompson or whoever that are tackling more, making as many tackle breaks and can do more minutes if need be.

It's not all about bish bash bosh.