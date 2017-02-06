knockersbumpMKII wrote:
We'll be better equipped in the forwards now and more balanced that we won't be carrying a player for more than half the season who barely did 20 minutes a game in the wrong position far too often.
Nice bloke I'm sure, good for morale off the pitch, no doubt, on the pitch he won't be missed in my personal opinion, did some good things but that was far too infrequent for a marquee player.
BAcks we are stronger and if kelly does his thing we could be scoring a heck of a lot more points than last season which would be bloody fantastic
Pritchard made made more carries than Ellis or Mini in much less game time
Made more meters a carry than any forward other than Taylor. More clean breaks than any forward than Mini and our 4th top offloader. And personally I believe he got special attention from teams if for his name if nothing else. Seldom got tackled with less than 3 on him. Baring in mind he was 1 of our top clean breakers and metre makers Houghton will defo miss him.
So if you think he was carried I'd say you was wrong personally. Right player brought in at the wrong time. Stats can be miss leading but some don't lie, particularly forwards stats with regards work done.
He'll defo be missed in the forward's. But kelly as a whole add's more to the team and hope the other forwards can add to their games