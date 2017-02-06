WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:06 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
We'll be better equipped in the forwards now and more balanced that we won't be carrying a player for more than half the season who barely did 20 minutes a game in the wrong position far too often.
Nice bloke I'm sure, good for morale off the pitch, no doubt, on the pitch he won't be missed in my personal opinion, did some good things but that was far too infrequent for a marquee player.
BAcks we are stronger and if kelly does his thing we could be scoring a heck of a lot more points than last season which would be bloody fantastic


Pritchard made made more carries than Ellis or Mini in much less game time
Made more meters a carry than any forward other than Taylor. More clean breaks than any forward than Mini and our 4th top offloader. And personally I believe he got special attention from teams if for his name if nothing else. Seldom got tackled with less than 3 on him. Baring in mind he was 1 of our top clean breakers and metre makers Houghton will defo miss him.
So if you think he was carried I'd say you was wrong personally. Right player brought in at the wrong time. Stats can be miss leading but some don't lie, particularly forwards stats with regards work done.
He'll defo be missed in the forward's. But kelly as a whole add's more to the team and hope the other forwards can add to their games
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:42 pm
As we know stats tell you everything...but let's look at it shall we.
Minichello who hardly got subbed all season made 91 tackle busts to Pritchards 34, even jordan Thompson made almost as many TB and yet made 500+tackles in about the same game time Pritchard had.
Minichello 485, Ellis 577 tackles, Pritchard 335, so about 40% fewer.
Pritchard often came on after 20 25 minutes, sometimes even with less on the clock.
for the amount of time he was on the pitch he put an awful lot of pressure on the other forwards at times and first half of the season he was nowhere near fit.
But to the clean breaks, yeah, when you're coming on after 20-25minutes you're bound to be able to make more clean breaks and make more metres right. I mean, that was his sole purpose pretty much as an impact off the bench player and yet far too often that wasn't the case.
How many games would you say he had a big impact, half a dozen, maybe, some impact no doubt but for the 'top' player at the club his return was way way below par as a whole.
IMHO I think we are better off without him, we have enough big props, we can have more mobile forwards such as a Thompson or whoever that are tackling more, making as many tackle breaks and can do more minutes if need be.
It's not all about bish bash bosh.
