Hopes: I hope we back up last season with a strong year and a trophy.
Expectations: I think on paper we have a top5 squad. Top8 should be a bare minimum (baring a catastrophe on the injury front). I think Wigan in particular & Warrington's squads are stronger than ours and I reckon they'll be top2 by a fair distance. I expect us to be fighting it out with Saints & Cas for a playoff spot, and a strong defence of the cup.
Joined: Fri Apr 27, 2007 2:41 pm Posts: 8150 Location: Back in Hull
Top 4 and a good cup run. Pretty much the same as my expectations for last season. Hopefully not lost any of that tremendous team spirit we had last year, although I think Frank played a massive part in that. We have strengthened in the backs but look a bit light in the forwards. Hopefully we can do as well injury wise in 2017 as we did in 2016.
As a few others have mentioned we need the younger players to step up and show they are capable as and when the time comes.
Be nice to win more silverware but as we all know those big games are generally tight affairs that are settled by the odd mistake by a player or an official. You need a good run of luck as well as skill to win trophies.
Hope....league leaders and challenge cup and grand final winners Expectations....a tough start with a few grind out wins with youth taking part in team selections to save the 1st teamers for the tough games and late on in the season with minimum injuries Prediction....A roller coaster ride with Hull fc again this season...hang on to your hats
We'll be better equipped in the forwards now and more balanced that we won't be carrying a player for more than half the season who barely did 20 minutes a game in the wrong position far too often. Nice bloke I'm sure, good for morale off the pitch, no doubt, on the pitch he won't be missed in my personal opinion, did some good things but that was far too infrequent for a marquee player. BAcks we are stronger and if kelly does his thing we could be scoring a heck of a lot more points than last season which would be bloody fantastic
