Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:45 pm
DGM User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1658
Hopes:
I hope we back up last season with a strong year and a trophy.

Expectations:
I think on paper we have a top5 squad. Top8 should be a bare minimum (baring a catastrophe on the injury front). I think Wigan in particular & Warrington's squads are stronger than ours and I reckon they'll be top2 by a fair distance. I expect us to be fighting it out with Saints & Cas for a playoff spot, and a strong defence of the cup.

Predictions:
Wigan
Warrington
Saints
Hull
Cas
Leeds
Catalans
Wakefield
Salford
Leigh
Hudds
Widnes

Rovers, Toulouse, London & Feath top4 from the Championship.
Rovers vs Hudds as the £1m game. Hudds to stay up.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:52 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25230
6th or 7th

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:43 am
HFC Boy User avatar
Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3082
Location: North Hull
Tough division this year . I hope our expectations have not been built up too high ?
A top 6 finish is a must .
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:00 pm
UllFC User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14760
Think we'll be top4 but got a nagging feeling we'll still fall short of Old Trafford, but then again I didn't see last year coming at all...my crystal ball is on the blink!

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:05 pm
hullbg User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 27, 2007 2:41 pm
Posts: 8150
Location: Back in Hull
Top 4 and a good cup run. Pretty much the same as my expectations for last season.
Hopefully not lost any of that tremendous team spirit we had last year, although I think Frank played a massive part in that. We have strengthened in the backs but look a bit light in the forwards. Hopefully we can do as well injury wise in 2017 as we did in 2016.

As a few others have mentioned we need the younger players to step up and show they are capable as and when the time comes.

Be nice to win more silverware but as we all know those big games are generally tight affairs that are settled by the odd mistake by a player or an official. You need a good run of luck as well as skill to win trophies.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:19 pm
Meanmachine72 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:06 pm
Posts: 4
Hope....league leaders and challenge cup and grand final winners
Expectations....a tough start with a few grind out wins with youth taking part in team selections to save the 1st teamers for the tough games and late on in the season with minimum injuries
Prediction....A roller coaster ride with Hull fc again this season...hang on to your hats

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:48 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3468
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
hullbg wrote:
Top 4 and a good cup run. Pretty much the same as my expectations for last season.
Hopefully not lost any of that tremendous team spirit we had last year, although I think Frank played a massive part in that. We have strengthened in the backs but look a bit light in the forwards. Hopefully we can do as well injury wise in 2017 as we did in 2016.

As a few others have mentioned we need the younger players to step up and show they are capable as and when the time comes.

Be nice to win more silverware but as we all know those big games are generally tight affairs that are settled by the odd mistake by a player or an official. You need a good run of luck as well as skill to win trophies.

We'll be better equipped in the forwards now and more balanced that we won't be carrying a player for more than half the season who barely did 20 minutes a game in the wrong position far too often.
Nice bloke I'm sure, good for morale off the pitch, no doubt, on the pitch he won't be missed in my personal opinion, did some good things but that was far too infrequent for a marquee player.
BAcks we are stronger and if kelly does his thing we could be scoring a heck of a lot more points than last season which would be bloody fantastic
knockersbumpMKII, OmneFC, PCollinson1990

