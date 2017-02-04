Top 4 and a good cup run. Pretty much the same as my expectations for last season.

Hopefully not lost any of that tremendous team spirit we had last year, although I think Frank played a massive part in that. We have strengthened in the backs but look a bit light in the forwards. Hopefully we can do as well injury wise in 2017 as we did in 2016.



As a few others have mentioned we need the younger players to step up and show they are capable as and when the time comes.



Be nice to win more silverware but as we all know those big games are generally tight affairs that are settled by the odd mistake by a player or an official. You need a good run of luck as well as skill to win trophies.