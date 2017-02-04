Hopes:
I hope we back up last season with a strong year and a trophy.
Expectations:
I think on paper we have a top5 squad. Top8 should be a bare minimum (baring a catastrophe on the injury front). I think Wigan in particular & Warrington's squads are stronger than ours and I reckon they'll be top2 by a fair distance. I expect us to be fighting it out with Saints & Cas for a playoff spot, and a strong defence of the cup.
Predictions:
Wigan
Warrington
Saints
Hull
Cas
Leeds
Catalans
Wakefield
Salford
Leigh
Hudds
Widnes
Rovers, Toulouse, London & Feath top4 from the Championship.
Rovers vs Hudds as the £1m game. Hudds to stay up.
