Hopes:

I hope we back up last season with a strong year and a trophy.



Expectations:

I think on paper we have a top5 squad. Top8 should be a bare minimum (baring a catastrophe on the injury front). I think Wigan in particular & Warrington's squads are stronger than ours and I reckon they'll be top2 by a fair distance. I expect us to be fighting it out with Saints & Cas for a playoff spot, and a strong defence of the cup.



Predictions:

Wigan

Warrington

Saints

Hull

Cas

Leeds

Catalans

Wakefield

Salford

Leigh

Hudds

Widnes



Rovers, Toulouse, London & Feath top4 from the Championship.

Rovers vs Hudds as the £1m game. Hudds to stay up.