Joined: Tue Apr 17, 2012 8:12 am Posts: 5190 Location: Forever in debt to your priceless advice.
Teams are going to be ready for us up front a but more this year I'd imagine . If we can win the majority of the forward battles like we did last year our attack could be seriously devastating this time round. Top 4 should be the aim , and a nice trouncing of leeds would be a nice
Well you may throw your rock and hide your hand Workin' in the dark against your fellow man But as sure as God made black and white What's down in the dark will be brought to the light
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm Posts: 4814 Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Ellis is the key - He's probably in his last season and we all know how much of a different side we are with him in - with him playing a majority of games we'll finish top four, without him were top eight. Once he goes (and possibly Mini) theres no one presently at the club goof enough to step up as i dont rate Hadley
Also think this could be they last year. If so think we need another top drawer 2nd rower. Hadley is no world beater but IMO big year for him.as I like his attitude and hard running. Also turgut could turn out to be a good player for us. Interesting times.
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
given a good run on the injury front i would expect us to be in the top 4 along with wigan, warrington and maybe cas, maybe saints. leeds should finish higher but i don't think they have improved their team at all - they will get better form wise though. the rest are much like last season. however i think we might make a slower start, perhaps a bit like wigan did last season. it is also worth noting that a of other club's fans are fairly pessimistic about their teams chances - the aforementioned leeds, widnes, saints and huddersfield.
at the risk of ridicule later on in the year 1. wigan 2. warrington 3. us 4. saints 5. cas 6. leeds 7. catalan (i don't think they will be as bad as folk are making out) 8. salford 9. wakey 10. hudds 11. leigh 12. widnes
in reality the bottom 4 could be in any order
Looking at that catalan squad, I dont think they will be either, look very strong on paper, walsh and myler stay fit (which is unlikely) they could have a very good year. As far as us goes, no reason why we cant push for both trophies really, like a few others, worry about injuries to our forwards and having the players that can step in and make a difference, most have written Thompson off , but out off all fringe and bench players, really think he could, and is most likely to step it up this year. Possibly not having the characters around the place off pritchard and pryce could make a differance, think a lot of the team moral, togetherness came from them 2
Teams are going to be ready for us up front a but more this year I'd imagine . If we can win the majority of the forward battles like we did last year our attack could be seriously devastating this time round. Top 4 should be the aim , and a nice trouncing of leeds would be a nice
Your first sentence makes no sense. How can teams not understand where anothers strength is, all you had to do was look at our pack as soon as the squads were settled and it's right, FC have a huge pack, that's where they are going to focus on breaching us. To say teams weren't ready and are going to be more ready for us this year is totally unfounded and illogical. What happened was we had probably the best pack in SL, we had most of our big hitters for most of the season far more than other teams, that meant we were able to make headway through the forwards more often than not. it's not that teams weren't 'ready', it's just that we had more firepower more often.
What we offered last season was predictable, it's just that the opposition didn't have enough to overcome it.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am Posts: 17019 Location: Back in Hull.
I hope teams concentrate on our pack as feel we have some really good power and strike in the outside backs this year. Although a bit loose at times in the last two friendlies, I think we have seen we are going to throw the ball about, last year if our pack couldn't get on top, we didn't have the back and halfs to unlock defences, I feel with that that with our backs this year.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.