Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:52 am
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Agree that a lot of how the season goes depends on how the younger players step in. Can't see us being as lucky with injuries next season.
Connor will be in the first 13 by seasons end I reckon.


I can't see him starting unless we have a problem at 6. Fingers crossed we won't have.

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:33 am
Teams are going to be ready for us up front a but more this year I'd imagine .
If we can win the majority of the forward battles like we did last year our attack could be seriously devastating this time round.
Top 4 should be the aim , and a nice trouncing of leeds would be a nice
Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:02 am
Ellis is the key - He's probably in his last season and we all know how much of a different side we are with him in - with him playing a majority of games we'll finish top four, without him were top eight. Once he goes (and possibly Mini) theres no one presently at the club goof enough to step up as i dont rate Hadley

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:44 am
Also think this could be they last year. If so think we need another top drawer 2nd rower. Hadley is no world beater but IMO big year for him.as I like his attitude and hard running. Also turgut could turn out to be a good player for us. Interesting times.
Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:47 am
the artist wrote:
given a good run on the injury front i would expect us to be in the top 4 along with wigan, warrington and maybe cas, maybe saints. leeds should finish higher but i don't think they have improved their team at all - they will get better form wise though. the rest are much like last season. however i think we might make a slower start, perhaps a bit like wigan did last season.
it is also worth noting that a of other club's fans are fairly pessimistic about their teams chances - the aforementioned leeds, widnes, saints and huddersfield.

at the risk of ridicule later on in the year
1. wigan
2. warrington
3. us
4. saints
5. cas
6. leeds
7. catalan (i don't think they will be as bad as folk are making out)
8. salford
9. wakey
10. hudds
11. leigh
12. widnes

in reality the bottom 4 could be in any order

Looking at that catalan squad, I dont think they will be either, look very strong on paper, walsh and myler stay fit (which is unlikely) they could have a very good year. As far as us goes, no reason why we cant push for both trophies really, like a few others, worry about injuries to our forwards and having the players that can step in and make a difference, most have written Thompson off , but out off all fringe and bench players, really think he could, and is most likely to step it up this year. Possibly not having the characters around the place off pritchard and pryce could make a differance, think a lot of the team moral, togetherness came from them 2

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:36 pm
Legends and Icons wrote:
Teams are going to be ready for us up front a but more this year I'd imagine .
If we can win the majority of the forward battles like we did last year our attack could be seriously devastating this time round.
Top 4 should be the aim , and a nice trouncing of leeds would be a nice

Your first sentence makes no sense. How can teams not understand where anothers strength is, all you had to do was look at our pack as soon as the squads were settled and it's right, FC have a huge pack, that's where they are going to focus on breaching us. To say teams weren't ready and are going to be more ready for us this year is totally unfounded and illogical.
What happened was we had probably the best pack in SL, we had most of our big hitters for most of the season far more than other teams, that meant we were able to make headway through the forwards more often than not. it's not that teams weren't 'ready', it's just that we had more firepower more often.

What we offered last season was predictable, it's just that the opposition didn't have enough to overcome it.

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:06 pm
Head says 4th heart says 1st.

My head thinks that we won't be as lucky with injuries and other teams will be better at dealing with our style of play.

My heart thinks that we'll smash 'em down the middle and we'll score for fun out wide. 20 tries each for Shaul, Fonua and Albert.

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:14 pm
I hope teams concentrate on our pack as feel we have some really good power and strike in the outside backs this year. Although a bit loose at times in the last two friendlies, I think we have seen we are going to throw the ball about, last year if our pack couldn't get on top, we didn't have the back and halfs to unlock defences, I feel with that that with our backs this year.

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:55 pm
C for Cuckoo wrote:
Head says 4th heart says 1st.

My head thinks that we won't be as lucky with injuries and other teams will be better at dealing with our style of play.

My heart thinks that we'll smash 'em down the middle and we'll score for fun out wide. 20 tries each for Shaul, Fonua and Albert.




tend to agree with your heart
We just need to keep our left edge more involved as out right side will see a lot more ball with Kelly there.
