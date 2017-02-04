Legends and Icons wrote: Teams are going to be ready for us up front a but more this year I'd imagine .

If we can win the majority of the forward battles like we did last year our attack could be seriously devastating this time round.

Top 4 should be the aim , and a nice trouncing of leeds would be a nice

Your first sentence makes no sense. How can teams not understand where anothers strength is, all you had to do was look at our pack as soon as the squads were settled and it's right, FC have a huge pack, that's where they are going to focus on breaching us. To say teams weren't ready and are going to be more ready for us this year is totally unfounded and illogical.What happened was we had probably the best pack in SL, we had most of our big hitters for most of the season far more than other teams, that meant we were able to make headway through the forwards more often than not. it's not that teams weren't 'ready', it's just that we had more firepower more often.What we offered last season was predictable, it's just that the opposition didn't have enough to overcome it.