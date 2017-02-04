the artist wrote: given a good run on the injury front i would expect us to be in the top 4 along with wigan, warrington and maybe cas, maybe saints. leeds should finish higher but i don't think they have improved their team at all - they will get better form wise though. the rest are much like last season. however i think we might make a slower start, perhaps a bit like wigan did last season.

it is also worth noting that a of other club's fans are fairly pessimistic about their teams chances - the aforementioned leeds, widnes, saints and huddersfield.



at the risk of ridicule later on in the year

1. wigan

2. warrington

3. us

4. saints

5. cas

6. leeds

7. catalan (i don't think they will be as bad as folk are making out)

8. salford

9. wakey

10. hudds

11. leigh

12. widnes



in reality the bottom 4 could be in any order

Looking at that catalan squad, I dont think they will be either, look very strong on paper, walsh and myler stay fit (which is unlikely) they could have a very good year. As far as us goes, no reason why we cant push for both trophies really, like a few others, worry about injuries to our forwards and having the players that can step in and make a difference, most have written Thompson off , but out off all fringe and bench players, really think he could, and is most likely to step it up this year. Possibly not having the characters around the place off pritchard and pryce could make a differance, think a lot of the team moral, togetherness came from them 2