Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:41 pm
Isaiah
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2775
How do think we will go this season?
Personally I think we might do as well in league position, but no silverware.

I am not all that confident with our bench.
We need Bowden, Green and Hadley to really up their game this year. I don’t think that Ellis and Mini will be able to give the same impact we have been blessed with so far.

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:22 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24166
Location: West Yorkshire
First priority is Top 8. Aim for Top 4 and in an ideal world hit the business end on an upward trajectory. Wembley again would be great but frankly I'm a bit concerned that nothing will ever eclipse 27th August 2016. I know winning SL is seen by most as the ultimate but after last year's cup win in it's hard to imagine more profound joy. Dave Woods commentary "History is made in the most dramatic of circumstances. The new Wembley has its classic final. They HAVE won at Wembley" will remain spine-tingling until my dying day. After that, anything more is a bonus.

We have the potential to step on. Apart from Ellis and Mini the squad has a strong core of players in mid 20s - Shaul, Fonua, Carlos, Griffin, Sneyd, Kelly, Watts, Houghton, Bowden, Green, Hadley, Taylor - so the aim should be to keep them together and build the camaraderie that Leeds managed to do for so long. Even if this year is less successful the medium term IMO is the brightest it's been with the platform and ambition the club now has. Just going to enjoy it.
Image

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:35 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3463
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Fans have been saying they want us to 'kick on', and that means doing better or at least maintaining our achievements so silverware of some sort is a must no?

Potential problems are:
Fans expectation
Not having as good a run on injuries
Lack of experience in the youngsters that need to back up should we get injuries.
RAdford not getting game plan/selections/interchanges right.
Players not performing as they could/should, though this in part comes back to the coach and also down to niggling injuries that fans aren't always aware of.

Will we win a trophy, possibly, do I feel confident, not yet. Our minimum MUST be top four and to aim to get to the semis in the cup.
Anything less is a failure in the owners eyes at least and should be for fans too.

As for those you're saying need to up their game, they all did far better than pritchard by a distance. people also slagging off Thompson but a player brought to the club as a utility back is now expected to come on in fits and starts and excell as virtually another prop. he doesn't get enough regular game time and trying to use him as a prop doesn't work. he's an agile/speedy forward that can do longer minutes, we just don't use him that way that often.

Can see Ellis struggling to get over his niggle, mini's standard rarely drops.

This year is a real test of what LR is about, we had/have an awesome squad, last year was good in so far as we had a low level of injuries to players that are vital and we played far far better than 2014 and 2015 with Radford making improvements in what went on the pitch.
Personally I think it's stronger than last year now we've got rid of Yeaman, feka and Pritchard. this year we should be kicking on and being one of the main contenders.

We'll just have to see what happens, I can't get down until the Saints game in any case so hoping by then we have three wins out of three :D

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:43 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4361
wow. hope is we get in top 4, expectations we play with the same commitment as last year, predictions, mmmmmm top 4/5 and fancy us to give the cc another good crack,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:45 pm
The Dentist Wilf
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6327
Brilliantly encapsulates my feelings Mrs B I'm finding it hard to imagine anything as good and as time wears on, it just gets better and even to this day the hairs still stand up on my neck when I speak about it and I seem to do that just about every day. I know things move on but I can't seem to at present!



Brilliantly encapsulates my feelings Mrs B I'm finding it hard to imagine anything as good and as time wears on, it just gets better and even to this day the hairs still stand up on my neck when I speak about it and I seem to do that just about every day. I know things move on but I can't seem to at present!


We won't be flying under the radar anymore we need the same luck with injuries but we are certainly good enough to do very well and with Citys Troubles and us being the only Super league Club in the City in it's special year the response already to the Catalan game shows that we are in deanger of having a big supporter base this year too, if we can keep them interested. With two great acquisitions in Griffin and Kelly and providing we pace ourselves better, we'll be fine and finish in the top four.

But, as I say, if we win the Grand Final, yes it will be absolutely amazing, but never as good as last year for me, so I'm in the lets sit back and enjoy it camp this year!
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:19 pm
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2233
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Glad it's not just me still reflecting in the afterglow of the Challenge Cup.
I still watch the highlights on YouTube most weeks. I just can't see anything ever surpassing that moment. Everything rugby wise for me led to that day. Still can't believe it.

As I can now die a happy man :D , I'm just looking forward to seeing a different brand of rugby, enjoying game nights and never again having to yearn for a win on the Wembley turf.

Looking forward to seeing how Kelly goes and having a bit of X factor, but having a feeling we may miss the presence of Pritchard.
We won't be able to fly under the radar, so will be interesting to see how we cope with being there to be shot down. Test of our mentality methinks.

Hope for top 4, but could be top six. All depends on how healthy the squad stays.
Also a big year recruitment wise, so will be interesting to see what decisions are made in that regard next season.

Also hoping for a glorious failure again in the million pound game for the Dobbins

Re: Hopes, Expectations, Predictions:

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:39 pm
Sebasteeno
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4813
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
We are on paper better in the backs but weaker in the forwards and its gonna be a big season in terms of how the younger players step up - for me that will be the most important piece in the jigsaw - we will get injuries and its how they step up that will make or break us in a very tight competition this year

I dont get the whole wembley thing and tbh i didnt last year either even though i was very happy we won - to be recognised as the greatest team in the league you have to win the Grand Final - that has to be our aim - i dont think we are capable just yet as we dont have that winning mentality built into the team yet but i think we'll get close - last year was a very good chance with a great make up of players - this year i dont feel the same

Users browsing this forum: AdamH, Airlie1984, al283, Bandicoot, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Irregular Hoops, Jake the Peg, Marcus's Bicycle, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Paul Youane, Sheldon, themightynortherner, Touchliner and 171 guests

