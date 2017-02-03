How do think we will go this season? Personally I think we might do as well in league position, but no silverware.
I am not all that confident with our bench. We need Bowden, Green and Hadley to really up their game this year. I don’t think that Ellis and Mini will be able to give the same impact we have been blessed with so far.
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am Posts: 24166 Location: West Yorkshire
First priority is Top 8. Aim for Top 4 and in an ideal world hit the business end on an upward trajectory. Wembley again would be great but frankly I'm a bit concerned that nothing will ever eclipse 27th August 2016. I know winning SL is seen by most as the ultimate but after last year's cup win in it's hard to imagine more profound joy. Dave Woods commentary "History is made in the most dramatic of circumstances. The new Wembley has its classic final. They HAVE won at Wembley" will remain spine-tingling until my dying day. After that, anything more is a bonus.
We have the potential to step on. Apart from Ellis and Mini the squad has a strong core of players in mid 20s - Shaul, Fonua, Carlos, Griffin, Sneyd, Kelly, Watts, Houghton, Bowden, Green, Hadley, Taylor - so the aim should be to keep them together and build the camaraderie that Leeds managed to do for so long. Even if this year is less successful the medium term IMO is the brightest it's been with the platform and ambition the club now has. Just going to enjoy it.
Fans have been saying they want us to 'kick on', and that means doing better or at least maintaining our achievements so silverware of some sort is a must no?
Potential problems are: Fans expectation Not having as good a run on injuries Lack of experience in the youngsters that need to back up should we get injuries. RAdford not getting game plan/selections/interchanges right. Players not performing as they could/should, though this in part comes back to the coach and also down to niggling injuries that fans aren't always aware of.
Will we win a trophy, possibly, do I feel confident, not yet. Our minimum MUST be top four and to aim to get to the semis in the cup. Anything less is a failure in the owners eyes at least and should be for fans too.
As for those you're saying need to up their game, they all did far better than pritchard by a distance. people also slagging off Thompson but a player brought to the club as a utility back is now expected to come on in fits and starts and excell as virtually another prop. he doesn't get enough regular game time and trying to use him as a prop doesn't work. he's an agile/speedy forward that can do longer minutes, we just don't use him that way that often.
Can see Ellis struggling to get over his niggle, mini's standard rarely drops.
This year is a real test of what LR is about, we had/have an awesome squad, last year was good in so far as we had a low level of injuries to players that are vital and we played far far better than 2014 and 2015 with Radford making improvements in what went on the pitch. Personally I think it's stronger than last year now we've got rid of Yeaman, feka and Pritchard. this year we should be kicking on and being one of the main contenders.
We'll just have to see what happens, I can't get down until the Saints game in any case so hoping by then we have three wins out of three
First priority is Top 8. Aim for Top 4 and in an ideal world hit the business end on an upward trajectory. Wembley again would be great but frankly I'm a bit concerned that nothing will ever eclipse 27th August 2016. I know winning SL is seen by most as the ultimate but after last year's cup win in it's hard to imagine more profound joy. Dave Woods commentary "History is made in the most dramatic of circumstances. The new Wembley has its classic final. They HAVE won at Wembley" will remain spine-tingling until my dying day. After that, anything more is a bonus.
Brilliantly encapsulates my feelings Mrs B I'm finding it hard to imagine anything as good and as time wears on, it just gets better and even to this day the hairs still stand up on my neck when I speak about it and I seem to do that just about every day. I know things move on but I can't seem to at present!
We won't be flying under the radar anymore we need the same luck with injuries but we are certainly good enough to do very well and with Citys Troubles and us being the only Super league Club in the City in it's special year the response already to the Catalan game shows that we are in deanger of having a big supporter base this year too, if we can keep them interested. With two great acquisitions in Griffin and Kelly and providing we pace ourselves better, we'll be fine and finish in the top four.
But, as I say, if we win the Grand Final, yes it will be absolutely amazing, but never as good as last year for me, so I'm in the lets sit back and enjoy it camp this year!
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!
Glad it's not just me still reflecting in the afterglow of the Challenge Cup. I still watch the highlights on YouTube most weeks. I just can't see anything ever surpassing that moment. Everything rugby wise for me led to that day. Still can't believe it.
As I can now die a happy man , I'm just looking forward to seeing a different brand of rugby, enjoying game nights and never again having to yearn for a win on the Wembley turf.
Looking forward to seeing how Kelly goes and having a bit of X factor, but having a feeling we may miss the presence of Pritchard. We won't be able to fly under the radar, so will be interesting to see how we cope with being there to be shot down. Test of our mentality methinks.
Hope for top 4, but could be top six. All depends on how healthy the squad stays. Also a big year recruitment wise, so will be interesting to see what decisions are made in that regard next season.
Also hoping for a glorious failure again in the million pound game for the Dobbins
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm Posts: 4813 Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
We are on paper better in the backs but weaker in the forwards and its gonna be a big season in terms of how the younger players step up - for me that will be the most important piece in the jigsaw - we will get injuries and its how they step up that will make or break us in a very tight competition this year
I dont get the whole wembley thing and tbh i didnt last year either even though i was very happy we won - to be recognised as the greatest team in the league you have to win the Grand Final - that has to be our aim - i dont think we are capable just yet as we dont have that winning mentality built into the team yet but i think we'll get close - last year was a very good chance with a great make up of players - this year i dont feel the same
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.