Fans have been saying they want us to 'kick on', and that means doing better or at least maintaining our achievements so silverware of some sort is a must no?Potential problems are:Fans expectationNot having as good a run on injuriesLack of experience in the youngsters that need to back up should we get injuries.RAdford not getting game plan/selections/interchanges right.Players not performing as they could/should, though this in part comes back to the coach and also down to niggling injuries that fans aren't always aware of.Will we win a trophy, possibly, do I feel confident, not yet. Our minimum MUST be top four and to aim to get to the semis in the cup.Anything less is a failure in the owners eyes at least and should be for fans too.As for those you're saying need to up their game, they all did far better than pritchard by a distance. people also slagging off Thompson but a player brought to the club as a utility back is now expected to come on in fits and starts and excell as virtually another prop. he doesn't get enough regular game time and trying to use him as a prop doesn't work. he's an agile/speedy forward that can do longer minutes, we just don't use him that way that often.Can see Ellis struggling to get over his niggle, mini's standard rarely drops.This year is a real test of what LR is about, we had/have an awesome squad, last year was good in so far as we had a low level of injuries to players that are vital and we played far far better than 2014 and 2015 with Radford making improvements in what went on the pitch.Personally I think it's stronger than last year now we've got rid of Yeaman, feka and Pritchard. this year we should be kicking on and being one of the main contenders.We'll just have to see what happens, I can't get down until the Saints game in any case so hoping by then we have three wins out of three