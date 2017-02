wakeyrule wrote: Cheers mate, could be a gap in the market for decent draught GF beer, I have to make do with cider when I'm out

The gluten free lager from Spain is excellent and sold in bottles at supermarkets if you want a good drink at home. Its called Estrelle Damm Daura.Re the North stand bar - Great news and looking forward to sampling- Hopefully 2 pint glasses are available