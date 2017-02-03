|
you may be pleased to hear there is a new northstand bar been erected at the back which has two serving hatches either side so you can still view the game while waiting, this will be serving the clubs keg beers which will include lager, john smiths and a cider, we too will be serving our real ale Belle Vue Blonde on the left hand side of the unit, at the moment its only the one location for us but I'm sure if ask nicely on the fans forum the club might find another slot
Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:35 pm
snowie wrote:
Good stuff Snowie
Finally some decent beer at BV
Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:00 pm
Don't forget us oldies in the east stand
Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:26 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
you'll have to make your way round at the mo as only got the one location
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:11 pm
Oh no, I may have to buy a Wakey shirt and stand in the North Stand. It would be almost worth it for the Blonde.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:36 pm
Will have to sample it. I may have to change the venue of my pre match pint
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:58 pm
Serious question Snowie - I don't suppose you know the gluten content of your beers? As a coeliac I can drink it if it's less than 20 ppm, anything greater and it causes massive (and potentially very serious) damage to the lining of my gut.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:01 pm
snowie wrote:
Nice one Snowie, the lack of draught beer has always kept us out of the North stand.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:35 am
wakeyrule wrote:
afraid measuring levels of gluton in our beers is a question I haven't been asked or could give an answer to to be honest but I will look into to this
Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:39 am
snowie wrote:
Cheers mate, could be a gap in the market for decent draught GF beer, I have to make do with cider when I'm out
