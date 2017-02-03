WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The north stand bar

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity The north stand bar

 
Post a reply

The north stand bar

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:49 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17685
you may be pleased to hear there is a new northstand bar been erected at the back which has two serving hatches either side so you can still view the game while waiting, this will be serving the clubs keg beers which will include lager, john smiths and a cider, we too will be serving our real ale Belle Vue Blonde on the left hand side of the unit, at the moment its only the one location for us but I'm sure if ask nicely on the fans forum the club might find another slot :wink:
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

http://www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: The north stand bar

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:35 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7411
snowie wrote:
you may be pleased to hear there is a new northstand bar been erected at the back which has two serving hatches either side so you can still view the game while waiting, this will be serving the clubs keg beers which will include lager, john smiths and a cider, we too will be serving our real ale Belle Vue Blonde on the left hand side of the unit, at the moment its only the one location for us but I'm sure if ask nicely on the fans forum the club might find another slot :wink:


Good stuff Snowie
Finally some decent beer at BV :D

Re: The north stand bar

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:00 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2885
Don't forget us oldies in the east stand :thumb:

Re: The north stand bar

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:26 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17685
Big lads mate wrote:
Don't forget us oldies in the east stand :thumb:
you'll have to make your way round at the mo as only got the one location :wink:
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

http://www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: The north stand bar

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:11 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1249
Oh no, I may have to buy a Wakey shirt and stand in the North Stand. It would be almost worth it for the Blonde.

Re: The north stand bar

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:36 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1136
Will have to sample it. I may have to change the venue of my pre match pint

Re: The north stand bar

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:58 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1183
Serious question Snowie - I don't suppose you know the gluten content of your beers? As a coeliac I can drink it if it's less than 20 ppm, anything greater and it causes massive (and potentially very serious) damage to the lining of my gut.

Re: The north stand bar

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:01 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6026
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
snowie wrote:
you may be pleased to hear there is a new northstand bar been erected at the back which has two serving hatches either side so you can still view the game while waiting, this will be serving the clubs keg beers which will include lager, john smiths and a cider, we too will be serving our real ale Belle Vue Blonde on the left hand side of the unit, at the moment its only the one location for us but I'm sure if ask nicely on the fans forum the club might find another slot :wink:

Nice one Snowie, the lack of draught beer has always kept us out of the North stand.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: The north stand bar

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:35 am
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17685
wakeyrule wrote:
Serious question Snowie - I don't suppose you know the gluten content of your beers? As a coeliac I can drink it if it's less than 20 ppm, anything greater and it causes massive (and potentially very serious) damage to the lining of my gut.
afraid measuring levels of gluton in our beers is a question I haven't been asked or could give an answer to to be honest but I will look into to this
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

http://www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: The north stand bar

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:39 am
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1183
snowie wrote:
afraid measuring levels of gluton in our beers is a question I haven't been asked or could give an answer to to be honest but I will look into to this

Cheers mate, could be a gap in the market for decent draught GF beer, I have to make do with cider when I'm out

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, cas all the way, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, JINJER, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, poplar cats alive, Spookdownunder, thebeagle, Tricky2309, wakeyrule, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,5071,41575,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  