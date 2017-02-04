Faxhali wrote: Just going to throw my tuppence in.



Does nobody find it concerning that we have directors in and out faster than players. I saw something from one of the ex executive directors the other day putting a statement on facebook indicating things aren't right. Andy binns was in and out. Ye old oak and mark Rose gone and has beigent gone.



It's not clear why this has happened but disagreements certainly.

My personal view on this is that there were many issues in which the existing board and members of the executive committee could not agree on so therefore they both chose to go their separate ways. There is no cloak and dagger here and no controversy! Just in any situation in life, if people cant agree for one reason or another then you move on. Everybody will have their own interpretation of events etc and that should also be considered and respected. The bottom line is that we all agree that we take the club forward as best we can or assist in bringing in individuals who will do that for the greater good.