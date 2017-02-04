WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Directors

Re: New Directors

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 3:44 pm
Faxhali
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 1:24 pm
Posts: 1690
Location: FAX
Just going to throw my tuppence in.

Does nobody find it concerning that we have directors in and out faster than players. I saw something from one of the ex executive directors the other day putting a statement on facebook indicating things aren't right. Andy binns was in and out. Ye old oak and mark Rose gone and has beigent gone.

It's not clear why this has happened but disagreements certainly.

Re: New Directors

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 4:37 pm
the fax in asia
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 90
Location: Bangkok
I am not in a position to comment on what Mrr. Moore may have done or not done. I also cannot comment on Directors comings/ goings. There will be reasons for the revolving door however I am yet to read about ant of the detractors putting money , time, or business acumen into running HRLFC.

My humble opinion only.
Bring on the detractors.
Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.

Re: New Directors

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 4:50 pm
Dbvada
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 02, 2016 10:22 am
Posts: 109
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
There is no winning with some people. Club nearly dies - fans ask where is the ambition when we do not sign anyone. Club brings in Business men with lots of business knowledge and a bit of cash - Well they must be dodgy because the RFL did not pick them.


I am not concerned that the RFL didn't pick someone to run Bulls, I am concerned that one of the new directors appears, according to the RFL, to have conducted himself in an inappropriate way. His quote also sounds a lot like stuff we have heard in recent times from other "businessmen" directors.

I have no concern about Fax's ambition, we are a Championship side and need to accept that our aim is to do well in this league. That doesn't mean winning it, but I think a top four position is a realistic target. I ave no idea what goes on in the Clubs Board meeting, but I don't see signs of cohesion or Stratergy, it may be there but all we get asked is to "get behind the team" buy this, buy that...all fine talk, but where is the action.

Re: New Directors

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:48 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2188
Location: Shuddersfield
faxlad66 wrote:
I don't think that is correct but what's your point? Maybe saying welcome aboard Mark and Stuart would be a good place to start!

:thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: New Directors

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:14 pm
Bully_Boxer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8000
Location: Odsal Stadium
Well you're welcome to Mark Moore. If it's not bolted down well he'll be selling it for scrap.

Re: New Directors

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:13 pm
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2983
Location: Fax Vegas
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Well you're welcome to Mark Moore. If it's not bolted down well he'll be selling it for scrap.


Thanks, I guess he can only as bad as your last lot of directors.

Re: New Directors

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:41 pm
The Lucky Black Cat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2009 4:52 pm
Posts: 2070
Dbvada wrote:
So let me get this correct...

We have a new director who the RFL said tried to buy the Bulls with the clubs own money and would not honour a signed agreement.

Well he sounds perfect!


The RFLs role with the Bradford Bulls is a disgrace in my opinion and questions should be asked of how much the RFL got involved and why they ignored all other bids because they want the Lowe/Chambers group running the Bulls. I wouldnt judge Mr Moores involvment so much as the RFLs shady dealings!

Re: New Directors

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:37 am
the fax in asia
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 90
Location: Bangkok
Top Cat. LBC

Hit the nail on the head, that is unless Mr.Moore nicks it for scrap according to some.


Just a thought. HJ. and CC. have been conspicuous by their absents on this matter, in the know of something gentlemen ?
Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.
