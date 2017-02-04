Greg Florimos Boots wrote: There is no winning with some people. Club nearly dies - fans ask where is the ambition when we do not sign anyone. Club brings in Business men with lots of business knowledge and a bit of cash - Well they must be dodgy because the RFL did not pick them.

I am not concerned that the RFL didn't pick someone to run Bulls, I am concerned that one of the new directors appears, according to the RFL, to have conducted himself in an inappropriate way. His quote also sounds a lot like stuff we have heard in recent times from other "businessmen" directors.I have no concern about Fax's ambition, we are a Championship side and need to accept that our aim is to do well in this league. That doesn't mean winning it, but I think a top four position is a realistic target. I ave no idea what goes on in the Clubs Board meeting, but I don't see signs of cohesion or Stratergy, it may be there but all we get asked is to "get behind the team" buy this, buy that...all fine talk, but where is the action.