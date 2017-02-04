Just going to throw my tuppence in.
Does nobody find it concerning that we have directors in and out faster than players. I saw something from one of the ex executive directors the other day putting a statement on facebook indicating things aren't right. Andy binns was in and out. Ye old oak and mark Rose gone and has beigent gone.
It's not clear why this has happened but disagreements certainly.
