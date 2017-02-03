WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mason Caton-Brown

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:18 pm
Many may have been sad to see him go to Wakefield as his pace was worth watching. However Wakefield have sent him to Dewsbury and he is in the line-up to face Rochdale on Sunday.
Re: Mason Caton-Brown

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:24 am
Seems odd to me that, unless wakey are blessed with with decent wingers?

Re: Mason Caton-Brown

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 12:30 pm
We have Johnstone and BJB. MCB will get his shot soon enough but over the pre season these 2 have been better. Think MCB got concussed in his last pre season match.
Re: Mason Caton-Brown

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:11 pm
I believe he's down one fixture on the other two for pre season so it was just a run out. He's not there for any certain amount of time. Or so I believe

Re: Mason Caton-Brown

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:56 pm
Trojan Horse wrote:
We have Johnstone and BJB. MCB will get his shot soon enough but over the pre season these 2 have been better. Think MCB got concussed in his last pre season match.

Yes he did, CC said in his pre-seaon interview that he'd missed a couple of weeks of training because of it. All 4 players that got sent out were recovering from injuries, Fifita and Jowitt have had operations and played just 1 pre season and Hirst had a ankle injury he was returning from.
Personally I reckon MCB could be a better wing than BJB.

