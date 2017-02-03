Trojan Horse wrote: We have Johnstone and BJB. MCB will get his shot soon enough but over the pre season these 2 have been better. Think MCB got concussed in his last pre season match.

Yes he did, CC said in his pre-seaon interview that he'd missed a couple of weeks of training because of it. All 4 players that got sent out were recovering from injuries, Fifita and Jowitt have had operations and played just 1 pre season and Hirst had a ankle injury he was returning from.Personally I reckon MCB could be a better wing than BJB.