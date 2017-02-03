Some one on twitter has remarked 'Colin has joined Roger in the Great Hall of Fame in the sky' - I like that.
I have known Colin through rugby since 1968 - he taught me how to pass a rugby ball when I was a ball boy at the old CP - and we would always have a natter. A true gentleman who had time for everyone.
