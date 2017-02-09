NickyKiss wrote: It's a frustrating sort of comment because I expect the majority of the Cronulla fans and the club will be very respectful of Wigan. We're a club steeped in tradition and history which is something they aren't. They find themselves being in a fortunate position of playing in a league awash with money in comparison to superleague, so we're fighting with one hand tied behind our backs. It's a rugby league equivalent of Celtic playing Manchester City. One is clearly the bigger club, with a hugely successful history but circumstances dictate that the smaller club has huge advantages.

Agreed, the state of Super League is incredibly frustrating, but I honestly don't know how they can fix it. I did think that the salary cap was holding the top teams back to the standards of the lower sides, but now we see that only Wigan and Wire can afford a marquee player, so the problem is bigger than the cap. In the short term, they are rightfully clear favourites but I think we have a chance if the attack has improved. The defence is great, determination in abundance, and we do have some legitimate game breakers, even if there aren't any world class players left in Super League. If we play to our ability and get a bit of luck, we are capable of winning.