Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:36 am
moto748




Lewis and Gallen are both getting on, and their best days are behind them. However, they are warriors, Gallen especially. I think he's struck me more than any player since I've been watching the NRL regularly. Opposition fans hate him of course, but the number of times I've seen him single-handedly drag a frequently very ordinary, back in the day, Sharks side across the line defies believe.
Re: Auckland Nines

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:45 am
stpatricks










I was impressed with Lewis last year, he is getting on but he was one of the best second rows in the comp last year. I was glad that the rumoured Saints interest in him didnt work out.

Gallen is the team leader, but the Sharks won quite a few games when he was injured last year, a modern day legend that I am looking forward to seeing in the flesh
Wigan home of league

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:49 pm
NickyKiss






Looking on the Cronulla forum there's some classic Aussie arrogance being shown! One guy reckons he watched our Semi final and Grand Final wins from last year and the standard was that poor, they could send their reserve grade team to get the job done with ease.

I'm sure he's in a minority as a number of them seem pretty level headed but it's comments like that which make me desperate for us to at least give them a fright.

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 2:25 pm
Grimmy










He should watch our game with Brisbane from 2015, there were some big names in that team which we took right down to golden point.

Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 2:55 pm
NickyKiss










It's a frustrating sort of comment because I expect the majority of the Cronulla fans and the club will be very respectful of Wigan. We're a club steeped in tradition and history which is something they aren't. They find themselves being in a fortunate position of playing in a league awash with money in comparison to superleague, so we're fighting with one hand tied behind our backs. It's a rugby league equivalent of Celtic playing Manchester City. One is clearly the bigger club, with a hugely successful history but circumstances dictate that the smaller club has huge advantages.

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:58 pm
moto748




Ha! Superleague may have seen better days, but compared to the Scottish Premier League... :P I can just remember Celtic winning the European Cup, and the year after (was it?), as a young schoolboy, I was fortunate enough to be given a ticket to see Manchester United win it at Wembley. I remember saying at the time (I was 14) that it was a sporting moment I'd remember for the rest of my life. And I certainly do.

If we could beat Cronulla, it would be occasion to match that.

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:08 pm
NickyKiss












It's not quite in the state that Scottish football is (in relative terms) but you get my point :D

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:46 pm
Grimmy








Agreed, the state of Super League is incredibly frustrating, but I honestly don't know how they can fix it. I did think that the salary cap was holding the top teams back to the standards of the lower sides, but now we see that only Wigan and Wire can afford a marquee player, so the problem is bigger than the cap. In the short term, they are rightfully clear favourites but I think we have a chance if the attack has improved. The defence is great, determination in abundance, and we do have some legitimate game breakers, even if there aren't any world class players left in Super League. If we play to our ability and get a bit of luck, we are capable of winning.

Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:29 am
atomic









Can afford daft wages on one player,don't you mean?

Users browsing this forum: dr_feelgood, moto748 and 97 guests

