moto748 wrote: Lewis and Gallen are both getting on, and their best days are behind them. However, they are warriors, Gallen especially. I think he's struck me more than any player since I've been watching the NRL regularly. Opposition fans hate him of course, but the number of times I've seen a frequently very ordinary, back in the day, Sharks side across the line defies believe.

I was impressed with Lewis last year, he is getting on but he was one of the best second rows in the comp last year. I was glad that the rumoured Saints interest in him didnt work out.Gallen is the team leader, but the Sharks won quite a few games when he was injured last year, a modern day legend that I am looking forward to seeing in the flesh