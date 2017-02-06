Grimmy wrote: That's always the thing with the WCC. If we lose then it demonstrates the gulf between SL and the NRL, if we win then they were weakened/jet lagged/not taking it seriously. Funny how fiery these games get and how much they celebrate lifting the trophy if they aren't bothered about winning.

That's the Aussie nature, they never lose! Once that whistle blows and the first hit is done they know they are in a proper game and they give it everything. If we win against Cronulla then we do it without Tomkins, Manfredi, McIlorum and in all probability about 3 or 4 others. As far as I'm concerned the winners are the World Champions, and if it's us then we shout it from the roof tops.We need a full house a week on Sunday with a hostile atmosphere. If everyone gets behind the lads we might just pull off a shock win.I can't wait.