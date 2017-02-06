WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Auckland Nines

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:06 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1712
NickyKiss wrote:
This isn't regarding the nines but looking about at NRL news, I noticed that Valentine Holmes has been ruled out of our game with a hamstring strain. Also missing will be the other winger from the Grand Final (Feki?) with injury and obviously Barba has now gone. I didn't see much of the NRL last year but I do know Michael Ennis retiring will also be a hugh miss for them as he's a combative player (how good would a battle with Micky Mac have been?)and they've not got the Segeyaro deal through yet.

I don't wish injuries on anyone but with us already having Sam Tomkns, Micky Mac and Dom Manfredi ruled out it does feel like this has given us a slightly better chance. I was pretty worried a few weeks back!

I was thinking the same thing myself. I think Fifita is missing as well, which should help.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:39 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20608
Location: WIGAN
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I was thinking the same thing myself. I think Fifita is missing as well, which should help.


The only downside is that if we do manage a shock win, it will be belittled in this country by people telling us we were playing a weakened Cronulla team whilst conveniently forgetting that we too were missing some major players.

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:05 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12135
NickyKiss wrote:
The only downside is that if we do manage a shock win, it will be belittled in this country by people telling us we were playing a weakened Cronulla team whilst conveniently forgetting that we too were missing some major players.

That's always the thing with the WCC. If we lose then it demonstrates the gulf between SL and the NRL, if we win then they were weakened/jet lagged/not taking it seriously. Funny how fiery these games get and how much they celebrate lifting the trophy if they aren't bothered about winning.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:34 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20608
Location: WIGAN
Grimmy wrote:
That's always the thing with the WCC. If we lose then it demonstrates the gulf between SL and the NRL, if we win then they were weakened/jet lagged/not taking it seriously. Funny how fiery these games get and how much they celebrate lifting the trophy if they aren't bothered about winning.



It's potentially the biggest WCC game we've been involved in for me. The game over here is in dire need of a boost and to win that would give everybody a shot in the arm.

I doubt we'll get much support from places like Leeds, St Helens or Warrington but the sensible fans from those clubs will want us to win. I'd have been supporting any of those clubs this time around (which wouldn't always be the case).

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:09 pm
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2172
It's kinda a shame; I was looking forward to seeing Holmes (and Barba) in the flesh.

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:09 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1712
Grimmy wrote:
That's always the thing with the WCC. If we lose then it demonstrates the gulf between SL and the NRL, if we win then they were weakened/jet lagged/not taking it seriously. Funny how fiery these games get and how much they celebrate lifting the trophy if they aren't bothered about winning.

That's the Aussie nature, they never lose! Once that whistle blows and the first hit is done they know they are in a proper game and they give it everything. If we win against Cronulla then we do it without Tomkins, Manfredi, McIlorum and in all probability about 3 or 4 others. As far as I'm concerned the winners are the World Champions, and if it's us then we shout it from the roof tops.

We need a full house a week on Sunday with a hostile atmosphere. If everyone gets behind the lads we might just pull off a shock win.

I can't wait.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:11 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12135
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
That's the Aussie nature, they never lose! Once that whistle blows and the first hit is done they know they are in a proper game and they give it everything. If we win against Cronulla then we do it without Tomkins, Manfredi, McIlorum and in all probability about 3 or 4 others. As far as I'm concerned the winners are the World Champions, and if it's us then we shout it from the roof tops.

We need a full house a week on Sunday with a hostile atmosphere. If everyone gets behind the lads we might just pull off a shock win.

I can't wait.

Spot on :ROCKS:

I just saw a news article which said 13 of their grand final winning 17 are in the squad to play, so they can't be that weakened really. I'd expect us to also be around the 13 mark
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Auckland Nines

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:27 am
Madderzahatter
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1026
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
Don't forget Gallen is playing and he'll lift them another 25% - they guy's a machine...
'There's only one code of rugby.'
Users browsing this forum: Chris_H, CyberPieMan, Edinburgh Warrior, kcfaithful, ksm1701, OzWarrior, S_Riley, spartakmixtapes and 180 guests

