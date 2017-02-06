NickyKiss wrote:

This isn't regarding the nines but looking about at NRL news, I noticed that Valentine Holmes has been ruled out of our game with a hamstring strain. Also missing will be the other winger from the Grand Final (Feki?) with injury and obviously Barba has now gone. I didn't see much of the NRL last year but I do know Michael Ennis retiring will also be a hugh miss for them as he's a combative player (how good would a battle with Micky Mac have been?)and they've not got the Segeyaro deal through yet.



I don't wish injuries on anyone but with us already having Sam Tomkns, Micky Mac and Dom Manfredi ruled out it does feel like this has given us a slightly better chance. I was pretty worried a few weeks back!