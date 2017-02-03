Not much of interest this year as most teams played fringe players. Sarge didn't play in the Titans game I saw - not sure if he figured at all in the others?



Roosters were unbelievably lucky to win it after what happened in the quarter final against the Broncos. I know that rules are rules and all that, but chalking off two points from a drop goal conversion cost Broncos the game they deserved to win after their great come back (Kahu was particularly dozy taking so long). Tupou reminded us of why Joe Burgess couldn't get a game. Pretty entertaining though.