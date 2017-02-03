Polite reminder. Showing live from 10:30 p.m tonight for those of with access to Premiers Sports Channel.

SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row