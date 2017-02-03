|
if you fancy a taster to super league then get down to leigh east tonight to watch east v leigh miners in the annual lloyd pugsly memorial trophy .should be a hum dinger it's plenty of biff and good old fashioned rugby .costis £2 with proceeds going to both clubs junior sections food is being served and quite a bit of banter will be going on just to get you in fettle for cas . one and half hours of great fun for all come down and support your towns amatuer teams
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
|
Fri Feb 03, 2017 3:38 pm
It's next Friday 10th February Keith.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 3:40 pm
FredParky wrote:
It's next Friday 10th February Keith.
oops sorrry
Fri Feb 03, 2017 3:45 pm
Not to worry you had me thinking (something im trying to give up) for a minute.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 4:48 pm
FredParky wrote:
Not to worry you had me thinking (something im trying to give up) for a minute.
just getting excited about a game of rugby fred between two fantastic clubs for a fantastic person in puggy
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:04 am
Why on earth would the organiser's want to put it on on the same night as Leigh's opening game, which is also being televised?
Considering that those who would most likely attend will either be on their way to Cas, getting comfy at home, or getting in a local hostilery early to secure a prime seat, there has been little if any thought processes activated in coming to this decision.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:12 am
Harry Stottle wrote:
Why on earth would the organiser's want to put it on on the same night as Leigh's opening game, which is also being televised?
Considering that those who would most likely attend will either be on their way to Cas, getting comfy at home, or getting in a local hostilery early to secure a prime seat, there has been little if any thought processes activated in coming to this decision.
harry it's not all about super league and leigh many people are only interested in the amatuer clubs and supporting them for me i will be watching east from inside a nice warm club chatting to likeminded people and enjoying a burger and a pint at cheap prices oh and also watching the leigh game on one of the 4 tvs in the club ... heaven for me
Sat Feb 04, 2017 4:25 pm
mr. chairman wrote:
harry it's not all about super league and leigh many people are only interested in the amatuer clubs and supporting them for me i will be watching east from inside a nice warm club chatting to likeminded people and enjoying a burger and a pint at cheap prices oh and also watching the leigh game on one of the 4 tvs in the club ... heaven for me
Yeah, I know you will be there Keith, and so would I and a lot of other folk like me who support both the Pro and Amatuer game had it not clashed, I would have loved to watch East v Miners but I will be at Cas, as you stated in the opening post the more there the more the juniors will benefit and hand on heart Keith you probably know that if it had been on another date there would have been a better attendance.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:19 pm
I agree. I watch both Easts and Miners but I too will be at Cas on Friday.
