Dear all,
I am involved in some university research that is looking at our use of screens in our everyday lives. We have compiled an anonymous survey via the following link where I hope you can spare a few minutes to share your important views.
https://teesside.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/screen-society
Thanks in advance.
I am involved in some university research that is looking at our use of screens in our everyday lives. We have compiled an anonymous survey via the following link where I hope you can spare a few minutes to share your important views.
https://teesside.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/screen-society
Thanks in advance.