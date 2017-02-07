tigerman1231 wrote: Rangi will be playing at 6 servicing our Right edge. He looks fit as a fiddle and ready to rip in also it seems he is well and truley settled back in at Cas (club where he wants to finish his career ). Be afraid be very afraid.

Safe trip over.

I'm sure he does however, you'd better hope its not this season, indeed, even this monthGood luckCas are waging a campaign over Solomona's 'alleged' broken contract! goodness, we can advise them on thatLast Season, our Coach! walked out on his Contract the week before the Season commenced, stating Honesty and Integrity were instrumental in his decision! He subsequently became Sky and the Rugby League press's hero! Contract Value? useless!A matter of weeks later he signs a lucrative Contract to become Head Coach at a new club, 6000 miles away and presumably, none of this had been previously discussed prior to leaving LeighThe Pied Piper then followed that, by recruiting eight or more players from our club to join him in his new venture!Some of these contracted players didn't play at all during the season and some, played very little! Contract Value? useless!Good luck with your contract 'Battle'!