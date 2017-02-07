WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas warning

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:20 am
kirkhall
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1231
Location: Near Leyth
tigerman1231 wrote:
Rangi will be playing at 6 servicing our Right edge. He looks fit as a fiddle and ready to rip in also it seems he is well and truley settled back in at Cas (club where he wants to finish his career). Be afraid be very afraid.
Safe trip over.
Safe trip over.


I'm sure he does however, you'd better hope its not this season, indeed, even this month :lol: Good luck :D

Cas are waging a campaign over Solomona's 'alleged' broken contract! goodness, we can advise them on that :)
Last Season, our Coach! walked out on his Contract the week before the Season commenced, stating Honesty and Integrity were instrumental in his decision! He subsequently became Sky and the Rugby League press's hero! Contract Value? useless!
A matter of weeks later he signs a lucrative Contract to become Head Coach at a new club, 6000 miles away and presumably, none of this had been previously discussed prior to leaving Leigh :roll:
The Pied Piper then followed that, by recruiting eight or more players from our club to join him in his new venture!
Some of these contracted players didn't play at all during the season and some, played very little! Contract Value? useless!

Good luck with your contract 'Battle'!

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:19 pm
THECherry&Whites
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2326
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Well looks like Rangi won't be causing us any problems on Friday. He's split from his wife again after doing the dirty on her. His wife has posted on her instagram and twitter accounts about his dirty deeds. So I doubt Cas will risk playing him with his fragile mental state.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:28 pm
Zulu01
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 110
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Well looks like Rangi won't be causing us any problems on Friday. He's split from his wife again after doing the dirty on her. His wife has posted on her instagram and twitter accounts about his dirty deeds. So I doubt Cas will risk playing him with his fragile mental state.


Oh Dear!!!

Friend of mine was at the Saints match and he said Rangi was absolutely awesome, played like a man possessed. Similar to when he destroyed us in the 8's at Salford.

Looked like he was getting back on track

This wont help
'aequo pede propera'

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:34 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2752
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Well looks like Rangi won't be causing us any problems on Friday. He's split from his wife again after doing the dirty on her. His wife has posted on her instagram and twitter accounts about his dirty deeds. So I doubt Cas will risk playing him with his fragile mental state.


Oh dear..Crunch time again,and Mr chase goes wanting.
Image
