WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas warning

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Cas warning

 
Post a reply

Re: Cas warning

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:07 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26017
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Looking forward to this game. Two sides that play decent rugby.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Cas warning

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:50 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7254
Its a difficult game as all are in this league but they are also winnable, let's play the Leigh way and give chase and co something to worry about rather than the other way round.
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Cas warning

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:36 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 103
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
Alan wrote:
Perhaps we have one or two who can't wait to get their hands on Rangi? I'm sure he will be very wary of some of his former 'mates'! :wink:


Correct !!!

I think Powell is missing a trick here. (just in case you are reading Mr Powell)

Rangi is one of the best full backs I have ever seen, He took to it like a duck to water, maybe try him out on Friday

*Remembers Batley away last season*
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Cas warning

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:03 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2738
maurice wrote:
Rangi was a great player, he hasn't been a great player for a few years now, he may well be a great player again - who knows. Think we have a Glenn Stewart playing on our right edge, don't think he will be losing too much sleep over Mr Chase. Keep our defensive shape and what will be will be, but we wont have a chance if we worry about them and lose track of what we can do, and Ridyard/Drinkwater can take defenses apart when they release late


Must agree,Riddy is a master at it.Drinky's grubbers will pay dividends this season.
Image

Re: Cas warning

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:48 am
tigerman1231 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 03, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 269
Zulu01 wrote:
Correct !!!

I think Powell is missing a trick here. (just in case you are reading Mr Powell)

Rangi is one of the best full backs I have ever seen, He took to it like a duck to water, maybe try him out on Friday

*Remembers Batley away last season*


Rangi will be playing at 6 servicing our Right edge. He looks fit as a fiddle and ready to rip in also it seems he is well and truley settled back in at Cas (club where he wants to finish his career). Be afraid be very afraid.
Safe trip over.

Re: Cas warning

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:48 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15763
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Sometimes young men do daft things in life, sometimes they overcome those mistakes and become better people - hope that's Rangi, and of course he has a stinker

Re: Cas warning

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:15 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 103
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
tigerman1231 wrote:
Rangi will be playing at 6 servicing our Right edge. He looks fit as a fiddle and ready to rip in also it seems he is well and truley settled back in at Cas (club where he wants to finish his career). Be afraid be very afraid.
Safe trip over.



One word - Believe

:thumb:
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Cas warning

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:13 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3113
he's been at it again, bad lad can't keep out of trouble
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Cas warning

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:58 am
Harry Stottle Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am
Posts: 10
Towns88 wrote:
he's been at it again, bad lad can't keep out of trouble

Who's done what, please be more explicit.

Re: Cas warning

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:03 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15763
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Cas have two 'characters' hope its neither
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CHEADLE LEYTHER, frank1, robsnan, Wilde 3 and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,9131,42975,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  