Rangi was a great player, he hasn't been a great player for a few years now, he may well be a great player again - who knows. Think we have a Glenn Stewart playing on our right edge, don't think he will be losing too much sleep over Mr Chase. Keep our defensive shape and what will be will be, but we wont have a chance if we worry about them and lose track of what we can do, and Ridyard/Drinkwater can take defenses apart when they release late
Must agree,Riddy is a master at it.Drinky's grubbers will pay dividends this season.
I think Powell is missing a trick here. (just in case you are reading Mr Powell)
Rangi is one of the best full backs I have ever seen, He took to it like a duck to water, maybe try him out on Friday
*Remembers Batley away last season*
Rangi will be playing at 6 servicing our Right edge. He looks fit as a fiddle and ready to rip in also it seems he is well and truley settled back in at Cas (club where he wants to finish his career). Be afraid be very afraid. Safe trip over.
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am Posts: 102 Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
tigerman1231 wrote:
Rangi will be playing at 6 servicing our Right edge. He looks fit as a fiddle and ready to rip in also it seems he is well and truley settled back in at Cas (club where he wants to finish his career). Be afraid be very afraid. Safe trip over.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.