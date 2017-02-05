|
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2325
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
mapleyther wrote:
The question mark is over his brain, more than his body.
I've got some "uncompromising" photos of him from his time with Leigh. Maybe if I blow them up and put them on placards, that will get into his head!
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:03 am
Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 78
what we can be sure of is that we have a quality squad Jukesy and his team have prepared them brilliantly for the season ahead. He has said repeatedly that they can go into any game with confidence, but no doubt the coaching staff will have identified a number of must win games during the season.
Cas away is huge ask but as others have said, better to play them now than later in the season when no doubt they will be up there with the best. What will be the number of injuries (hopefully few and far between) as the squad is not the biggest and the tremendous support the fans give the team. We have seen both sides of that in the warm up games, the lads will need that support for 100% of the season, win lose or draw
Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:20 am
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 850
THECherry&Whites wrote:
I've got some "uncompromising" photos of him from his time with Leigh. Maybe if I blow them up and put them on placards, that will get into his head!
Uncompromising isn't much use , it's ' compromising ' you need
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:45 am
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2325
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
GUBRATS wrote:
Uncompromising isn't much use , it's ' compromising ' you need
I've got some of them as well.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:24 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15759
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Brough is better than Chase, did we lose sleep over him?? We wont win games worried about stopping opposition players, we will do our homework and have a plan to attack their weaknesses. Cas is a very tough opener away from home, lets compete well and enjoy, the rest will follow
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:12 pm
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pmPosts:
4907Location:
lowton
maurice wrote:
Brough is better than Chase, did we lose sleep over him?? We wont win games worried about stopping opposition players, we will do our homework and have a plan to attack their weaknesses. Cas is a very tough opener away from home, lets compete well and enjoy, the rest will follow
5 years ago maybe he was mo but brough is too old now still as a great kicking game but lost his way last year .
Rangi is a different animal he is a preditor , lulls you into standing still then strikes with speed and power, i think you have to man mark him get into his head and surpress him by not letting him have space.
Brough and rangi are worlds apart in rugby players i hope martin rydyard does play as he is crucial in attack with his technical ability but rangi wil murder him for pace and strength , let's hope martin uses his brains.
He also as the perfect partner in gale who lets rangi mess the defence up, usually on the right, before going left to create gaps for is three quarters
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:42 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15759
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Rangi was a great player, he hasn't been a great player for a few years now, he may well be a great player again - who knows. Think we have a Glenn Stewart playing on our right edge, don't think he will be losing too much sleep over Mr Chase. Keep our defensive shape and what will be will be, but we wont have a chance if we worry about them and lose track of what we can do, and Ridyard/Drinkwater can take defenses apart when they release late
Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:29 pm
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pmPosts:
4907Location:
lowton
maurice wrote:
Rangi was a great player, he hasn't been a great player for a few years now, he may well be a great player again - who knows. Think we have a Glenn Stewart playing on our right edge, don't think he will be losing too much sleep over Mr Chase. Keep our defensive shape and what will be will be, but we wont have a chance if we worry about them and lose track of what we can do, and Ridyard/Drinkwater can take defenses apart when they release late
and that's the key mo they have to take the line on , one thing brierly couldn't do . gale and rangi do all the time to be honest i have not looked at leigh's defensive set up and having stewart out on the edges will help he don't miss many . going to be interesting, but still think powell as the edge over jukes and will win that battle.
