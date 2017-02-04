North Stand Leyther wrote: I agree with that. Theres no stopping chase when hes bang on form. When you play against him just hope its not one of those days were he turns up. Just a pity we never got to see that side of him in a leigh shirt

His pre-season tests show he is fitter at the start of 2017 than he was at the beginning if any other season when he was at Cas. He's been working with Cas' conditioning team every day throughout the winter. He's had no break between the end of last season and the start of this season so he is in top condition.He would be a good tip for MoS.