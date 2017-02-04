mr. chairman wrote:
i just think we need someone with strength to cope with rangi and cory is that man as he as the experience as well martin lacks pace and strength but does have great vision and kicking ability but rangi will be too strong for him so ifs and buts but cory for me just to dilute the threat from rangy and let drink water lead the team round the field, if rangy goes for a crap cory will be there to wipe is ass
Better players than Cory Patterson have tried and failed to deal with Rangi Chase when he is on form.