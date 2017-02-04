WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas warning

Re: Cas warning

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:21 pm
nottinghamtiger
mr. chairman wrote:
i just think we need someone with strength to cope with rangi and cory is that man as he as the experience as well martin lacks pace and strength but does have great vision and kicking ability but rangi will be too strong for him so ifs and buts but cory for me just to dilute the threat from rangy and let drink water lead the team round the field, if rangy goes for a crap cory will be there to wipe is ass


Better players than Cory Patterson have tried and failed to deal with Rangi Chase when he is on form.

Re: Cas warning

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:58 pm
I agree with that. Theres no stopping chase when hes bang on form. When you play against him just hope its not one of those days were he turns up. Just a pity we never got to see that side of him in a leigh shirt
Re: Cas warning

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:07 pm
nottinghamtiger
North Stand Leyther wrote:
I agree with that. Theres no stopping chase when hes bang on form. When you play against him just hope its not one of those days were he turns up. Just a pity we never got to see that side of him in a leigh shirt


His pre-season tests show he is fitter at the start of 2017 than he was at the beginning if any other season when he was at Cas. He's been working with Cas' conditioning team every day throughout the winter. He's had no break between the end of last season and the start of this season so he is in top condition.
He would be a good tip for MoS.

Re: Cas warning

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:50 pm
mapleyther
nottinghamtiger wrote:
His pre-season tests show he is fitter at the start of 2017 than he was at the beginning if any other season when he was at Cas. He's been working with Cas' conditioning team every day throughout the winter. He's had no break between the end of last season and the start of this season so he is in top condition.
He would be a good tip for MoS.


The question mark is over his brain, more than his body.

Re: Cas warning

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:54 pm
nottinghamtiger
mapleyther wrote:
The question mark is over his brain, more than his body.


Perhaps, but it could be suggested that one is reflective of the other.

Re: Cas warning

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:06 pm
GUBRATS
Just like any opposition playmaker , we need to close them down , but we don't compromise our attacking potential to do it , we play to win , not to lose less
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Cas warning

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:41 pm
atomic
