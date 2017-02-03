WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas warning

Re: Cas warning

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:53 pm
Nozzy wrote:
If Riddy is 100% fit then he should play.

If he isn't then I would go with Reynolds who has had a great pre-season.

Not sure on the logic of putting Paterson into the halves. Presumably we have had our half backs of all combinations practicing together all through pre-season be that Riddy/Reynolds/Drinkwater/Hampshire etc. Would seem odd to then get to the opening fixture and stick a 6 ft 5 back rower in at 6 when we have plenty of actual half backs to choose from.


This. With you on all of the above, Nozzy. Though worth noting that were Leythe in a tight corner with an injured 6 and only forwards on the bench then, yes, Paterson would be the go to guy.

Re: Cas warning

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:10 pm
Bent&Bongser wrote:
This. With you on all of the above, Nozzy. Though worth noting that were Leythe in a tight corner with an injured 6 and only forwards on the bench then, yes, Paterson would be the go to guy.

Bongser do not worry,have faith in our Coaching team, I do, Bob Hope once said,if the winds coming from the East, then lean to the West. :thumb:

Re: Cas warning

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:21 pm
We (Cas) have been caught cold in both in 2015 (lost to Wakefield at home, who eventually finished bottom) and in 2016 (drew with Hull KR who were eventually relegated).
Hiwever, we have looked much better in pre-season than we did in 2015 and 2016. Our first team destroyed Wakefield when they played for 40 minutes (we played our kids in the second half) and then dominated Saints for the full 80 minutes last week.
Given our start to 2015 and 2016, I'll be happy with any kind of win.

Re: Cas warning

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:54 pm
Stevo's Armpit

Myself, I Have no issues with this game

1. A large noisy crowd of Leythers
2. Our first game back in Super League
3. On Sky
4. We will be relatively "unknown"
5. We are expected to loose anyway (look at the betting)
6. Chances are it will be cold and damp (evens a lot of teams out)
7. The coaches will have them fired up.

We have to play them sometime so why not now.

My prediction

Leigh to just pip it by 2

(Yea I am delusional)

1 week to go - Come on Leyth
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Cas warning

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:16 pm
If we are off the boil and anywhere near underestimate you then you will win. Really looking forward to the game, especially excited that you lot are bringing big numbers, think it will be a charged atmosphere. An added spice is the likes of Ben Crooks and James Clare who I dare say will have something to prove .
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Cas warning

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:18 pm
Towns88 wrote:
If we are off the boil and anywhere near underestimate you then you will win. Really looking forward to the game, especially excited that you lot are bringing big numbers, think it will be a charged atmosphere. An added spice is the likes of Ben Crooks and James Clare who I dare say will have something to prove .



And no doubt Rocky.
Re: Cas warning

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:44 pm
Nozzy wrote:
If Riddy is 100% fit then he should play.

If he isn't then I would go with Reynolds who has had a great pre-season.

Not sure on the logic of putting Paterson into the halves. Presumably we have had our half backs of all combinations practicing together all through pre-season be that Riddy/Reynolds/Drinkwater/Hampshire etc. Would seem odd to then get to the opening fixture and stick a 6 ft 5 back rower in at 6 when we have plenty of actual half backs to choose from.


Does "logic" not play into the hands of the opposition? Would the opposition base their game plan on Ridy @6? Leigh need to be clever this season.Rotation of players keeps them fresh,rotation of positions breaks game plans.
Re: Cas warning

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:05 am
No better time to play Cas really. I fancy them to finish top 4 and quite comfortably.

If Riddy plays, he will need protecting. The poorest attribute to Riddys game is his defence.

I can see nothing more than a comfortable Cas win by about 20.

The Leeds and Saints games ARE winnable though. Its unbelievable I could even state that bearing their Pedigree but I honestly think they are two pretty average sides this year.

Only time will tell !!
