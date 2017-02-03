Myself, I Have no issues with this game



1. A large noisy crowd of Leythers

2. Our first game back in Super League

3. On Sky

4. We will be relatively "unknown"

5. We are expected to loose anyway (look at the betting)

6. Chances are it will be cold and damp (evens a lot of teams out)

7. The coaches will have them fired up.



We have to play them sometime so why not now.



My prediction



Leigh to just pip it by 2



(Yea I am delusional)



1 week to go - Come on Leyth