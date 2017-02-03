Nozzy wrote:

If Riddy is 100% fit then he should play.



If he isn't then I would go with Reynolds who has had a great pre-season.



Not sure on the logic of putting Paterson into the halves. Presumably we have had our half backs of all combinations practicing together all through pre-season be that Riddy/Reynolds/Drinkwater/Hampshire etc. Would seem odd to then get to the opening fixture and stick a 6 ft 5 back rower in at 6 when we have plenty of actual half backs to choose from.