I can't escape the feeling we are undercooked for this important first match.We have had only two pre-season hit-outs of which only 40 minutes against Wigan were of Superleague standard, whereas Castleford have had more matches and comprehensively outplayed a full strength Saints side on their own turf. Sky bet have already upped the handicap start from 10 to 12 points. I think Cas could be Yorkshire's top side this year, especially with a fit Ranji Chase this season. I still have the shudders about how he destroyed us in the qualifiers at Salford in 2015. Did we not miss a trick in not offering Toronto a pre-season match once their Wigan game was called off?