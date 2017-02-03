WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The RFL consider central contracts

Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:16 am
Huddersfield1895
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1146
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... -contracts

Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:34 pm
Anglesey Warrior

Joined: Mon Jun 22, 2015 10:27 pm
Posts: 58
I can't believe that Draper is comparing a high intensity, high impact sport like Rugby league to Cricket (where they stand around in a field or waft a lump of wood about and go in when it rains) and Darts where they throw a bit of metal at a board whilst holding a pint, fag, or both! And he is one of the pi!!ocks in charge of the game!

Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:53 pm
Halifax1989
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2012 2:31 pm
Posts: 260
If the international game ever gets big enough to justify central contracts, then maybe... but it wont be in my lifetime, and im in my 20s...

Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:40 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7411
Halifax1989 wrote:
If the international game ever gets big enough to justify central contracts, then maybe... but it wont be in my lifetime, and im in my 20s...


Indeed.
It's probably a new way to give extra cash to the big boys.
Although, if we paid our National team centrally, there would be the opportunity to have full blown tours of Aus and NZ (assuming that they were willing to fit something into their fixture program).
At the moment, playing 4 internationals a year doesn't need central contracts.

We should select the players and if they arent released by their club, they should be banned from club fixtures for 2 weeks.

Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:04 pm
yossarian
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 13, 2009 12:06 pm
Posts: 230
How do internal transfers work in a central system. Could a player for example use leverage from the RFL to help get a transfer to a better club by threatening to move to NRL/RU if they're not transferred to a title favourite?

Secondly, do many sports compensate clubs for the players' wages when they are away on international duty?

i.e. a player's away for a week, therefore he receives his international wage plus his club receives the equivalent of his weekly wage or a set amount regardless of the player's regular earnings

During World Cups soccer clubs are paid a flat, daily rate per player by Fifa.

Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:15 pm
Southern Reiver
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1305
Location: South of the Thames
Anglesey Warrior wrote:
I can't believe that Draper is comparing a high intensity, high impact sport like Rugby league to Cricket (where they stand around in a field or waft a lump of wood about and go in when it rains) and Darts where they throw a bit of metal at a board whilst holding a pint, fag, or both! And he is one of the pi!!ocks in charge of the game!


Err that will be his quote about TV games on a Thursday night and the fact that thousands turn up for the mid week cricket games and RL fans appear not to. If only the TV appeal of full stands was present.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill

Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:07 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 628
Central contracts are not the way forward. The salary cap needs to be increased, to stop more of the best players leaving super league.

Even England rugby union, who must play 3 or 4 times as many games as us, do not use central contracts. Central contracts would be ridiculous for 4/5 games a year.

Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:14 am
kobashi
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 633
yossarian wrote:
How do internal transfers work in a central system. Could a player for example use leverage from the RFL to help get a transfer to a better club by threatening to move to NRL/RU if they're not transferred to a title favourite?

Secondly, do many sports compensate clubs for the players' wages when they are away on international duty?

i.e. a player's away for a week, therefore he receives his international wage plus his club receives the equivalent of his weekly wage or a set amount regardless of the player's regular earnings

During World Cups soccer clubs are paid a flat, daily rate per player by Fifa.


Most Football Associations pay players something when a player plays. Won't be the equivalent of a weekly wage though. England for example paid players £1500 for a win, £1000 for a draw and £750 for a defeat in euro 2016

Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:37 am
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13757
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Halifax1989 wrote:
If the international game ever gets big enough to justify central contracts, then maybe... but it wont be in my lifetime, and im in my 20s...

But it won't get big enough until we prioritise the international game and take power away from the clubs who will try and restrict the amount of time a player is away from them. Central contracts in some form will allow us to do that.

Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:51 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 628
Him wrote:
But it won't get big enough until we prioritise the international game and take power away from the clubs who will try and restrict the amount of time a player is away from them. Central contracts in some form will allow us to do that.


Football and rugby union don't have central contracts, but do have a thriving international set up with regular games.

