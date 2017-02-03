How do internal transfers work in a central system. Could a player for example use leverage from the RFL to help get a transfer to a better club by threatening to move to NRL/RU if they're not transferred to a title favourite?



Secondly, do many sports compensate clubs for the players' wages when they are away on international duty?



i.e. a player's away for a week, therefore he receives his international wage plus his club receives the equivalent of his weekly wage or a set amount regardless of the player's regular earnings



During World Cups soccer clubs are paid a flat, daily rate per player by Fifa.